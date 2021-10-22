12 inspiring quotes by Priyanka Chopra Jonas that make you believe she is an ultimate star

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA JONAS 12 inspiring quotes by Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a global star with multiple national and international projects. We all know there is a reason the actress is an awe-inspiring woman. She has carved a niche for herself not only in the Bollywood industry but also in Hollywood. An acclaimed actress, singer, producer, advocate, a driven businesswoman, PeeCee has made India proud in so many ways. And it sure looks like she is the result of an unstoppable force that meets with an immovable object. Here are 12 inspiring quotes by the actress which makes her an ultimate wonder woman.

- When life gives you lemons, make grape juice, then sit back and let people wonder how you did it.

- Don’t be afraid of solitary journeys. Being responsible for your successes and failures makes you stronger.

- Work hard, stay focused, and be committed. Most often than not, you’ll come out on top.

- Life just keeps moving. You have to keep your blinkers on. Find what you do best and keep moving.

- I believe destiny and hard work go hand in hand. I was studying to be an engineer when my mom and my brother sent my pictures for the Miss India contest. I didn’t even know about it. If that isn’t destiny, what is?

- Be true to who you are. Be courageous. Be selfless. Be love.

- If I want to achieve so much, I have to do what it takes. I can’t take anything for granted.

- Don’t try to squeeze into a glass slipper. Instead, shatter the glass ceiling. ~ Priyanka Chopra

- There’s only one you. Understand who you are, your uniqueness.

- You fall, get up, make mistakes, learn from them, be human and be you.

- The one thing I wear best is my confidence. That’s what I’d recommend to everyone.

- It’s okay to not know what you want – as long you know what you don’t want.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra has been busy shooting for the series Citadel, the global event series came from "Avengers" directors Joe and Anthony Russo. It will unite Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The show is described as an action-driven spy series. Apart from this, the actress will also be seen in 'Text For You' which includes Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in the lead roles. She also 'Matrix 4' in the pipeline along with Keanu Reeves.

