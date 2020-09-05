Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIARIESOFDIANA Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make their pup Diana’s 4th birthday adorably special on Instagram

Actors Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are parents to three fur babies, pet pooch Diana, German shepherd Gino and a Husky-Australian shepherd mix named Panda. Out of them, Diana, who PC adopted in 2016, is the eldest one and recently turned 4. And to make her birthday special both Nick and Priyanka shared some adorable posts with her on their Instagram profile. Nick uploaded a cute picture of himself holding the birthday baby and wrote, “Happy birthday to our oldest.” Priyanka’s reaction was all hearts for the pic.

Meanwhile, on her account, Priyanka shared a story with Diana where she wrote, "I can't believe you are four already!" PC, who has made Diana’s personal Instagram account with the name @diariesofdiana, shared a cool video of her little munchkin. The captioned read as, “A year older, a year bolder... coz today I turned #Fantastic4”

All three pets, Diana, Gino and Panda often feature in the couple’s posts on Instagram.

Take a look on how the duo had introduced their newest member of the family, Panda on their Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently staying in Los Angeles together. Priyanka will next be seen in her upcoming Netflix film The White Tiger. Apart from that she also has a Netflix's superhero film We Can Be Heroes and a film with actress-comedian Mindy Kaling in the pipeline. As per reports the actress has also been roped in to be a part of Matrix 4 cast.

PC will soon be seen hosting a sangeet-themed show with Nick Jonas for Amazon and is even a part of another Amazon project, Citadel, which is a series and will star Game Of Thrones actor Richard Madden who played the role of Robb Stark in the popular TV show.

