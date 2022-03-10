Prithviraj, Unni Mukundan react as cricketer Sreesanth announces retirement

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Sreesanth was last seen in action during Kerala's Ranji Trophy match against Meghalaya last month.

Malayalam actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Unni Mukundan were among scores of people who wished former India cricketer Sreesanth well after he announced his retirement from all forms of Indian domestic cricket on Thursday. Responding to Sreesanth's announcement, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran tweeted, "One among the greatest ever release and seam position I've ever seen from an Indian pacer. Thank you for the memories champ! All the best with the way ahead!"

Actor Unni Mukundan took to Instagram to respond to Sreesanth's announcement. He wrote, "Dear Sreesanth! Thank you for serving the country… You were fantastic on the field… Thank you for bringing the World Cup home. Wishing you all the very best for your future endeavours! You have for sure inspired many young boys with your sheer determination! Thank you for making Kerala and India proud. Goodluck my friend!"

Earlier in the day, Sreesanth announced his retirement in a series of tweets."It has been an honor to represent my family, my teammates, and the people of India. Nd everyone who loves the game. With much sadness but without regret, I say this with a heavy heart: I am retiring from the Indian domestic (first class and all formats) cricket," the Kerala-born pacer wrote.

"For the next generation of cricketers. I have chosen to end my first class cricket career. This decision is mine alone, and although I know this will not bring me happiness, it is the right and honorable action to take at this time in my life. I ve cherished every moment," he added.

The 39-year-old right-arm pacer was last seen in action during Kerala's Ranji Trophy match against Meghalaya last month when he returned with two wickets in their innings and 166-run victory.

Having made his international debut in an ODI against Sri Lanka at Nagpur on October 25, 2006, Sreesanth went on to win the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 and also the coveted ODI World Cup in 2011 under Mahendra Singh Dhoni's captaincy.

