Prince William reacts to allegations of racism by Meghan Markle, Harry: We're not a racist family

After the bombshell interview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with Oprah Winfrey, the internet is divided with support. While many American celebrities came out in support of the couple, many others questioned their claims. One such claim was that the royal family was being racist with Meghan and her son Archie by denying security to the child. Meghan also claimed that they refused to give him a title. Now, the Duke of Cambridge Prince William has broken his silence about the interview, saying that the royals are "very much not a racist family".

According to Page Six, Harry's 38-year-old brother became the first royal to directly address the explosive interview and allegations of racism as he answered reporters' questions while visiting an east London school early Thursday. "I haven't spoken to him yet, but I will do," he said of Harry, who spoke warmly of William while admitting they were distant.

As per Page Six, William was firm when asked about the most damaging claims made in the interview by his brother and sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, that the family's treatment of them was "racially' motivated. Until he spoke, the only response from the monarchy had been a carefully worded statement from the brothers' grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. In it, she said the "issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning," but politely said that "recollections may vary" rather than denying them.

As the pressure to respond to the interview build at the Buckingham Palace, the senior members of the British Royal family held crisis meetings and issued a statement. The Palace said: "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry in the interview said he realised how he had been "trapped" all along just like the "rest of his family".

The Duke of Sussex also said that he felt "let down" by his father Prince Charles, adding that the Prince of Wales had stopped taking calls after the couple informed the Palace of stepping back as active members of the Royal family, before they had made the formal announcement in January 2020.

The interview was watched by an average of 11.1 million people in the UK, the BBC said.

While Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not comment although the Downing Street confirmed that he had watched the interview, opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said that Meghan's allegations about racism and a lack of mental health support should be taken "very seriously".

