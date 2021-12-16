Post wedding with Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif changes her Instagram display picture

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINAKAIF Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Highlights Katrina, Vicky tied the knot in a big fat Indian wedding in Rajasthan on December 9

The newlyweds returned to Mumbai on Tuesday to resume their work

Katrina Kaif changed her Instagram display picture with her wedding pic.

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has been winning hearts with her wedding pictures with Vicky Kaushal. The duo tied the knot in a big fat Indian wedding in Rajasthan on December 9. After treating fans with gorgeous pictures from their wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies, the actress changed her Instagram display picture and surprised the fans. She put up a picture from her and Vicky's special day in which they are seen looking into each other's eyes.

The actress had earlier shared that the same picture as a part of her wedding announcement with Vicky Kaushal. She had written, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

On Tuesday, Katrina and Vicky shared pictures from their 'white' wedding on Instagram. While Vicky shared one picture where he is seen planting a peck on his bride's forehead, Katrina posted a series of pictures capturing different emotions of the couple. The couple shared a common caption, which read, "To love, honour and cherish".

The pictures showed the couple's most cherished moments from their wedding, which grabbed the headlines. The actors twinned in pastel shades illuminated by the golden rays of the evening sun.

Their outfits merged perfectly with the old world stone walls of the fort-turned-hotel. In addition to pastel, floral was also the theme for the photoshoot as is evident from the bouquet in Vicky's hand, the rose petals and the floral pattern on Katrina's saree.

Later on Tuesday, the newlyweds returned to Mumbai to resume their work. While Katrina wore a pink coloured salwar kurta, Vicky sported an ivory coloured shirt paired with beige coloured pants. Katrina rounded her look with open tresses, vermillion, red bangles and big earrings as they were welcomed to the city by the fans.