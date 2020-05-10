Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@IPOONAMPANDEY Actress Poonam Pandey arrested for violating Covid-19 lockdown

Model-actress Poonam Pandey, who was last seen in the film 'The Journey Of Karma', has been arrested by the Mumbai Police on Sunday for the violation of the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, according to a Times Now report.

Earlier, Poonam Pandey made headlines when she filed a complaint in the Bombay High Court against actress Shilpa Shetty's husband, businessman Raj Kundra, and his associates. The actress had alleged that Raj Kundra and his associates had been illegally using content featuring her even after a contract between the two parties was terminated. Kundra and his associate Saurabh Kushwah denied the charge and even claimed that they hadn't received any notice.

Poonam Pandey has featured in Bollywood films like 'Nasha', 'Aa Gaya Hero' and 'The Journey of Karma', but failed to impress the audience with her acting skills.

