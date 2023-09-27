Parineeti Chopra pays tribute to late grandmother by wearing her Challa | See pictures

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Manish Malhotra revealed that Parineeti Chopra added her nani's challa to her bridal lehenga.

Parineeti Chopra paid tribute to her grandmother on her wedding day. The beautiful Bollywood actress married her long-time beau Raghav Chadha in Udaipur, Rajasthan over the weekend. Although the wedding was a private event, it was still a special occasion for the Chopra family. As we all know, Parineeti has immense respect for her grandmother. She has been vocal about it on numerous occasions. On the day of the wedding, Parineeti took a moment to remember her grandmother and pay tribute to her in a beautiful way.

The first thing Parineeti did to honour her grandmother was wear a saree with challa (traditional keychains) that belonged to her. The saree was very special and its significance made the occasion even more special for Parineeti.

Manish Malhotra, who designed Parineeti's wedding outfit, has shared a special post for the actress mentioning how she paid tribute to her late grandmother at the wedding. Parineeti re-shared his post and wrote, "I missed my naani on my special day but had a piece of her on me. Thank you M." Sharing the details, Manish Malhotra wrote, "Some details make all the difference. I distinctly remember discussing the lehenga design with Parineeti Chopra, who mentioned adding her Nani's challa (traditional keychain) to it! She wanted to pay a heartfelt tribute to her nani, who used to wear the same challa in her saree with the keys, a symbol of being the lady of the house."

The designer added, "For Parineeti, the sound of the challa when her naani walked around the house, was a melody of strength and grace. And that's when I knew we had to add that piece of legacy to her lehenga. Of course, we added more elements that were significant to both Raghav and Parineeti like London, music, Khanda Sahib and more. It was not just an accessory... but a piece of her that Parineeti would have on her special day." Parineeti Chopra commented on his post, "I love you M. There is no one like you." Manish Malhotra has also shared a picture of the veil that had Parineeti's husband Raghav's name on it. "The beautiful trailing customised veil with Raghav embroidered making it very special and poetic," Manish wrote.

Parineeti’s tribute to her grandmother is an example of how important it is to keep our loved ones close even after they are no longer with us physically. She set an example of love, respect, and appreciation for all the elders in the family and we can all learn something from this example.

