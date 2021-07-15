Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FILE IMAGE/ADITYA RAWAL Paresh Rawal says 'don't have that kind of money' to launch son Aditya

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has entertained us for over decades. Starting his career with Gujarati film Naseeb Ni Balihari, he charmed his way into our hearts by playing the entire spectrum of characters. In 2020, actor's son Aditya Rawal made his acting debut with the ZEE5 film Bamfaad. His debut, however, was not grand, it was only around the film’s release that people realised that he was Paresh and Swaroop Sampat’s son. Aditya's project with Hansal Mehta will mark his first big theatrical release in a lead role.

Revealing why Paresh didn't launch his son Aditya, he told Indian Express, "I did not launch him as my son because I don’t have that kind of money. To launch my son, you require a big machinery. But isn’t this good? Through his own effort, he got noticed. People loved his work in Bamfaad. And now, he is working with Hansal Mehta. I mean, he is working with a director like him. So, his work is fetching him work. He doesn’t need his father’s recommendation.”

Paresh also added that Aditya doesn't 'need his father’s recommendation'. Aditya Rawal, along with late veteran actor Shashi Kapoor's grandson, Zahan Kapoor, have been tapped to feature in director Hansal Mehta's untitled action thriller film. The film is backed by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar.

On giving Aditya advice, Paresh said, "I know with how much discipline, focus and dedication he works. So, I didn’t give any sort of lessons to him. Also, I think with this generation, we should let them find their own way. We don’t need to guide them. They are smart and honest. This generation doesn’t require your advice. So, give them a direction only when they ask. All they need is your support."

Paresh also said that Aditya was a writer before he made his debut as an actor. "Before my son became an actor, he was a writer.” Aditya has co-written Panipat, a magnum-opus film directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, which released in 2019." For acting, he has undergone training at the London International School of Performing Arts for several months, he added.

On the professional front, Paresh Rawal will soon be seen in Toofaan and Hungama 2.