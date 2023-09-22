'NOT Rs 100 crore but 1,000 crore on Box Office should be the benchmark,' says Salman Khan

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Salman Khan

Salman Khan is currently experiencing an exciting phase in his acting career, with several promising projects on the horizon. The superstar, who attended the trailer launch of the Punjabi film 'Maujaan Hi Maujaan,' has been a dominant force at the Indian box office for many years and believes that it's time to move beyond the traditional benchmark of the Rs 100 crore club, which used to signify a film's commercial success. While he continues to headline big-budget Bollywood movies, he also remains committed to supporting regional film industries.

He said that films entering the 'Rs 100 crore club' is now a thing of the past and going forward movies need to aim for the 'benchmark' of Rs 1,000 crore to succeed at the box office. "This Rs 100 crore mark is going to be the rock bottom now. Everything is going to be Rs 400-600 crore plus now for the Punjabi industry, Hindi industry, every industry. Even Marathi films are doing those numbers right now.

"Basically, people are going to the theatres once again to watch movies. I think Rs 100 crore is not going to be a very big deal. I think the benchmark should be Rs 1,000 crore for a film right now," he added.

'Maujaan Hi Maujaan', a slice-of-life family entertainer, is directed by Smeep Kang. Gippy Grewal, who launched the trailer of his last release "Carry On Jatta 3" with Aamir Khan in Mumbai, said he is happy to witness the commercial success of Punjabi films in recent times.

Gippy's statement

"When our films used to do a business of Rs 10-15 crore, we would be surprised. Last time when we were on stage, people asked if our film ('Carry On Jatta 3') could do Rs 100 crore. We didn't know what to say then. But by God's grace, everything went well. Now, if Salman sir is saying (the business will be big for 'Maujaan Hi Maujaan'), then something huge will happen," Gippy expressed.

To this Khan quipped, "Mere pe mat jaana bhai, picture pe jaana kyunki mere khud ke predictions meri films pe nahin chal rahe.

(Don't listen to what I say, judge the film for what it is because my predictions don't seem to be working for my own films.

What's next for Salman Khan?

Salman is all set to arrive in cinemas with his action-spy-thriller film 'Tiger 3', which is scheduled to release on Diwali this year. He will also be seen in another edition of YRF's Spy Universe alongside Shah Rukh Khan in 'Tiger vs Pathaan'.

