As Parliament passes Women's Reservation Bill, check out THESE political Hindi films led by women

In a historic achievement, Rajya Sabha on Thursday gave a nod to the Women's Reservation Bill, which was earlier moved by a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha. Called Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, the Bill seeks a 33 per cent reservation of seats for women in Lok Sabha, state legislative assemblies, and the Delhi assembly.

As the Parliament the landmark Bill, we take a look at the portrayal of strong women politicians in Bollywood films.

Kangana Ranaut, Thalaivii

Directed by AL Vijay, Thalaivii is the biopic of Indian actor-politician J Jayalalithaa. Starring Kangana Ranaut, the biopic traces the life of Jayalalithaa as a noted actor and her stint in politics under the guidance of her mentor MG Ramachandran. Thalaivii also follows the struggles faced by Jayalalithaa in the male-dominated political environment in India during that time.

Nimrat Kaur, Dasvi

A corrupt and illiterate politician is put behind bars where he finds the value of education. While he decides to pursue his 10th-grade degree, his wife is appointed as the Chief Minister of her state. Directed by Tushar Jalota, Dasvi stars Abhishek Bachchan and Nirmat Kaur in lead roles. The film is now streaming on Netflix.

Richa Chadha, Madam Chief Minister

A Dalit woman decides to enter politics and ends up as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. The story unfolds as she learns to balance her power and responsibility. The film stars Richa Chadha as Tara and is directed by Subhash Kapoor. Madam Chief Minister is streaming on Netflix.

Katrina Kaif, Rajneeti

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Ajay Devgn, and Manoj Bajpayee in key roles, Rajneeti follows the life of Samar and Indu R Sakseria, played by Kaif. The duo joins politics due to uncertainties in their lives. Directed by Prakash Jha, the film released in 2010.

Juhi Chawla, Gulaab Gang

Directed by Soumik Sen, Juhi Chawla portrayed the role of Sumitra Devi, a corrupt politician who decides to run for the local elections. However, Rajjo, played by Madhuri Dixit decides to stand in opposition.

Kirti Kulhari, Indu Sarkar

The Madhur Bhandarkar's directorial takes back to the Emergency period. The film follows Indu and her husband, who decides to take advantage of the situation. However, Indu swears by her morality and turns into an activist. The film features Kirti Kulhari, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Anupam Kher.

