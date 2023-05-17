Wednesday, May 17, 2023
     
  Nikki Tamboli turns up the temperature with a sizzling pool dip | WATCH

Nikki Tamboli looks super hot as she takes a dip in a pool in scorching heat. The video is going viral on the internet.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: May 17, 2023 11:03 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NIKKITAMBOLI Nikki Tamboli turns up the temperature

Nikki Tamboli, a prominent figure in the television industry, is renowned for her glamour and has made appearances in various South Indian films. She gained recognition through her participation in the Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 14, where she achieved the position of 2nd runner-up, and subsequently appeared in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Alongside her acting career, Nikki is widely admired for her impeccable fashion sense and often shares bold photos and videos on Instagram. Recently, she created a sensation on the internet by posting a video of herself in a pool, showcasing her beauty and confidence.

On Tuesday, Nikki took to her Instagram account and shared yet another hot video. The clip captures Nikki Tamboli wearing a bikini, indulging in the pool, and playfully enjoying the water. The caption accompanying the clip reads, "Tanning mode: ON," adding to the allure of the moment.

The video immediately went viral, and several netizens reacted to it. One user wrote, "Setting the water on fire." Another user wrote, "Adorable." A third user wrote, "Amazing video." 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nikki Tamboli recently appeared in the dance number ‘Cocktail’ from ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’ with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Her sizzling moves in the song with Nawaz have been praised.

The Bigg Boss 14 star shared her working experience with Siddiqui and said: "I am extremely overwhelmed and thrilled. It was such an amazing experience working with veteran actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Sharing screen space with Nawaz sir will be a great start for my journey in Bollywood. It's a really catchy song that will pick up quite fast and nonetheless I hope my fans love it."

