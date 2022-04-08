Neetu Kapoor on Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: 'Kab kar lenge pata nahi'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIAABHATT Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are marrying on April 15 in Mumbai

Highlights Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt wedding festivities will begin from April 13

Ranbir-Alia will marry in RK House on April 15

Neetu Kapoor refrained from commenting on Ranbir-Alia's wedding date

After a long period of speculation, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to tie the knot on April 14, multiple reports doing the rounds have stated. Elaborate functions have been planned for the couple's big day and from mehendi, sangeet and haldi to the wedding, the list of functions is an elaborate one. Ranbir and Alia are going to tie the knot in Mumbai and the wedding is expected to see the who's who of the entertainment industry.

However, confirmation from the couple and their family is awaited as the countdown to the wedding date is on. Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir's mother, broke her silence on the marriage reports but did not confirm that her son and Alia are going to wed on April 15. She told ETimes, "I would like to celebrate it and say it out loud. But kids today are different. I don’t know about the big day myself, as both are very private people. Kab kar lenge pata nahi. But hogi and I wish jaldi ho jaaye because I love them both. Alia is a lovely girl and I just adore her. She is a beautiful person, and they are made for each other. They are very similar.”

Neetu was recently shooting for an ad with Ranbir and she even gave a glimpse of them from the set.

The wedding festivities of Ranbir and Alia will begin from April 13 and will continue till April 15.

April 13: Mehendi function will take place at Ranbir's home in Bandra (Vastu).

April 14th: Haldi and Sangeet ceremony at Vastu.

April 15 - The wedding will take place as per Punjabi tradition. The couple will take the vows under the stars between 2 AM to 4 AM on the April 15 night, which means the ceremony will continue till April 16 early morning. Ranbir and the family's mehendi function will be on April 13. It will take place at the RK House.

The guestlist is of 450 people. The invitee's list will have the close relatives and families of the couple, like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, along with extremely close friend circle like Ayan Mukherjee, Karan Johar, Akansha Ranjan, and many more. The couple will throw a reception party for their industry friends at the end of April. The date for this event has not been fixed yet.

Alia will wear Manish Malhotra and sSabyasachi for her wedding celebration. Ranbir will wear Manish Malhotra for his wedding.