Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEETU KAPOOR Neetu Kapoor has a special birthday wish for her 'lifeline' Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni will be turning a year older on September 15 and to celebrate the same, she has reportedly gone to Udaipur with her mother Neetu Kapoor, husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara. Neetu Kapoor, who is an avid social media user, shares a close bond with Riddhima. The mother-daughter duo doesn’t miss out on a chance to spend quality time together and their social media posts are proof.

To wish her lifeline, Neetu took to Instagram handle and shared a lovely family picture of their reunion featuring herself with Riddhima, Bharat, and Samara. "Happy birthday my lifeline @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial," the actress wrote. While Neetu looked gracious in a shoulder-cut dress, Riddhima was a sight to behold in her all-black attire. The picture shows them sitting in a restaurant as they pose for the perfect family click, flaunting their million-dollar smile.

Meanwhile, the mother-daughter duo Neetu and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani appeared as special guests on 'The Kapil Sharma Show.' During one such conversation, Kapil asks Riddhima to elaborate on the time when she was studying in London and her brother Ranbir Kapoor used to take her things without seeking her permission and give them to his girlfriends.

Riddhima laughingly says: "Yes, I was studying in London and had returned home during the holidays. I was just sitting around one day and saw one of his female friends come home. Then I noticed that the top she was wearing was very similar to the one I had. It was then that I realised that to save his pocket money, he used to give most of my belongings."

On the professional front, Neetu Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming project 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', co-starring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

Also Read: The Incarnation Sita: Kangana Ranaut to play Sita in upcoming period drama