Neeti Mohan says she can't describe in words what a beautiful journey 'pregnancy' is| PIC

Neeti Mohan says she can't describe in words what a beautiful journey 'pregnancy' is

Singer Neeti Mohan is expecting her first child with husband, actor Nihaar Pandya. On Thursday, she posted to reveal how privileged she feels to be blessed with motherhood. Neeti and Nihaar recently gave this good news to their fans as they announced their pregnancy. Mohan, best known for songs like Ishq Wala Love from Student of the Year and Jiya Re from Jab Tak Hai Jaan, shared the exciting news on the occasion of their second wedding anniversary. Now, the singer took to her Instagram handle and described her beautiful journey of pregnancy.

Sharing an adorable picture of herself, Neeti wrote: "Can't describe in words what a beautiful journey pregnancy is!!! It's a miracle that there is life growing inside of you. A small heart beating and tiny little feet kicking from time to time. And now that the baby can hear from the womb I love singing all the more."

"This connection and creation is unique and so attuned to Mother Nature. Only when you experience you know what a privilege it is to prepare for motherhood. For now, I am filled with excitement and gratitude. My Love to all the Mammas and mommies -to be out there," she added.

Take a look at her post here:

Neeti and Nihaar announced the news that they are expecting a child on February 15 through an Instagram post. "1+1 = 3. Mommy to be & Daddy to be. What better day to announce than our second Anniversary! @iNihaar," the 41-year-old singer wrote on Instagram.

She shared a series of pictures with her husband, cradling the baby bump. In the pictures, Neeti can be seen wearing a bright yellow shirt dress along with boho styled footwear.