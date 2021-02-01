Navya Naveli Nanda drops awwdorable childhood picture with Agastya & leaves Bollywood celebs gushing

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAVYA NAVELI NANDA Navya Naveli Nanda drops awwdorable childhood picture with Agastya Nanda

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda often surfaces in the headlines for keeping up with fashion and sharing amazing throwbacks with family and friends. Navya never fails to impress fans with her active social media presence and posts. On Sunday night, taking a trip down memory lane, Navya posted a super awwdorable picture of herself along with her brother Agastya Nanda.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Navya posted a candid picture with brother Agastya Nanda. In the picture, the siblings can be seen sleeping in the backseat of the car. Navya looked cute in a pink jacket with a shimmery hairband while Agastya sported a black and red racing jacket. Agastya can be seen leaning his head over her sister's shoulder.

Captioning it, Navya wrote “partners since 2000.” Soon after she posted the picture, several Bollywood stars like Neetu Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor gushed over the siblings and showered love and heart emojis.

Take a look:

"Awww my baccchaaaass," commented Armaan Jain.

Earlier, a few days ago, Navya had posted a then-and-now picture with her friends including Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor.

"How it started vs How it’s going ‼️," she captioned the picture. Have a look:

On the other hand, Agastya Nanda who joined Instagram in 2020 shared a childhood picture with her sister. In the picture, the siblings were seen holding hands while Agastya is laughing. The siblings sported a tee shirt paired with jeans. The picture has one comment from Navya that says, "Oh Hello".

Agastya and Navya are children of Shweta Bachchan and business tycoon Nikhil Nanda. Meanwhile, Navya is working as an entrepreneur in the health sector. She had recently made her Instagram profile public and since then, has been sharing glimpses from her life with family and friends.