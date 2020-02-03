Mira Rajput turns bridesmaid in pink at friend’s pre-wedding party. See photos

Mira Rajput is a stunner. She knows how to grab everyone's attention through her good looks which is quite evident from the pictures she share on her social media. Just recently her picture from a campaign by Manish Malhotra went viral on social media and left Netizens amazed at her beauty. And yet again, she is here to stun everyone with her photos from a pre-wedding function of her friend Sejal Kukreja. Actor Shahid Kapoor's lady love took to Instagram and shared a picture in which she was seen wearing a pink one-shoulder gown. Within a few hours it was uploaded, it got more than one lakh ‘likes.’

Along with the gown, her outfit was completed with a clutch, a matching necklace, and hair on one side. Mira captioned the photo with a dancing emoji. Not just one a lot of pictures were shared by her on Instagram story. Have a look at them:

Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput

Meanwhile, check out some of the other amazing photos from her Insta handle here:

For the unversed, Mira recently flew to Chandigarh to meet husband Shahid after he got himself injured while shooting of his next film Jersey. His film happens to be a remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster and has been shot in Chandigarh.

Thank you for all the concern. Yes I have got a few stitches but am recovering fast. #jersey has taken a little bit of my blood but a script this good deserves that in the least. Have a good one you all. Keep it real. Make it count. Spread the love. Humanity above all. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 12, 2020

The adorable couple Shahid and Mira got married in 2015 when she was just 21 years old.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page