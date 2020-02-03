Monday, February 03, 2020
     
 Live tv
Arvind Kejriwal in Aap Ki Adalat
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Mira Rajput turns bridesmaid in pink at friend’s pre-wedding party. See photos

Mira Rajput turns bridesmaid in pink at friend’s pre-wedding party. See photos

Mira Rajput looked graceful in the red gown she wore at a friend's pre-wedding bash. Seen the photos yet?

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 03, 2020 10:33 IST
Mira Rajput turns bridesmaid in pink at friend’s pre-wedding party. See photos

Mira Rajput turns bridesmaid in pink at friend’s pre-wedding party. See photos

Mira Rajput is a stunner. She knows how to grab everyone's attention through her good looks which is quite evident from the pictures she share on her social media. Just recently her picture from a campaign by Manish Malhotra went viral on social media and left Netizens amazed at her beauty. And yet again, she is here to stun everyone with her photos from a pre-wedding function of her friend Sejal Kukreja. Actor Shahid Kapoor's lady love took to Instagram and shared a picture in which she was seen wearing a pink one-shoulder gown. Within a few hours it was uploaded, it got more than one lakh ‘likes.’

 Along with the gown, her outfit was completed with a clutch, a matching necklace, and hair on one side. Mira captioned the photo with a dancing emoji. Not just one a lot of pictures were shared by her on Instagram story. Have a look at them:

View this post on Instagram

💃🏻

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

India Tv - Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput

India Tv - Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput

India Tv - Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput

Meanwhile, check out some of the other amazing photos from her Insta handle here:

View this post on Instagram

GNO ➡️ GNI #girlsnight

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

For the unversed, Mira recently flew to Chandigarh to meet husband Shahid after he got himself injured while shooting of his next film Jersey. His film happens to be a remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster and has been shot in Chandigarh.

The adorable couple Shahid and Mira got married in 2015 when she was just 21 years old.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

 

 

Write a comment

Budget 2020
Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News