Meet Siddhant Chaturvedi's character Bunty from 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDDHANTCHATURVEDI Siddhant Chaturvedi

The makers of 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' have finally unveiled the first look of actor Siddhant Chaturvedi from the upcoming film and it features him in a completely new avatar. The actor, who made his Bollywood debut with 'Gully Boy', can be seen donning a black T-shirt along with a dark brown-coloured leather jacket, a pair of black shades and a watch in the first look picture.

In Yash Raj Films' much-awaited movie, Siddhant will play the role of the new Bunty - a suave, smart conman from the big city. His mastery with disguises make him a chameleon in the real world and his acumen on the digital frontier makes him a slippery, master of digital heists that audiences will surely relish.'

Siddhant's Bunty is diametrically opposite to Saif Ali Khan's Bunty avatar. While Siddhant is technologically forward and full of tact, Saif is sharp-witted but unaccustomed to how the digital boom has changed the art of conning people and made it extremely complex. This will make the big clash of OG Bunty and Babli against the new pairing even more enjoyable.

Talking about the upcoming film, Siddhant said, "Bunty Aur Babli 2 is an extremely special film for me because it presents me as a Hindi film hero for the first time in my career. I have waited for this moment for some time now and I can't wait to see the reaction of the industry and audiences. It is a huge project to be a part of because we have all grown up watching Bunty Aur Babli and playing Bunty is a dream come true moment for me."

He added, "I come from Ballia in Uttar Pradesh and I understand the world of the film, I understand the aspirations of the youth hailing from these parts of our country. So, I was sold on the film immediately as soon as I heard the narration. I'm a quintessential Hindi masala film lover and now that I'm the hero of a commercial Hindi film like this, I feel I'm blessed that the industry and YRF noticed me to deliver the goods. I have done my best to play the new Bunty. He is set in a different world, a technology-forward world, a world I have grown up in. I hope to entertain everyone with my performance in the rebooted Bunty Aur Babli 2."

'Bunty Aur Babli 2' has been directed by Varun V. Sharma. In an exciting casting coup, the forthcoming movie reunites the much-loved on-screen pairing of Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji. The upcoming film also stars debutant Sharvari in the lead role. 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' is an out-and-out family entertainer that is set to release worldwide on November 19, 2021.

(ANI)