Mahesh Bhatt's lawyer refutes Luviena Lodh's harassment charges against the director

Married to the filmmaker's nephew Sumit Sabharwal, Luviena Lodh on Friday shared a video on Instagram and aleged that filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has been trying to evict her from her house since she filed a case against him. Now, Mahesh Bhatt's lawyer has reacted to the video. As per a Times of India report, the lawyer has released a statement, refuting all allegations. “With reference to the video released by one Lavina Lodhi. We, on behalf of our client Mahesh Bhatt, refute the allegations. Such allegations are not only false and defamatory but have serious consequences in law. Our client will take such action in accordance with law as advised. SD/- Naik Naik & Co. Legal Counsel, Vishesh Films,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, in the video, Luviena Lodh said, "I am married to Mahesh Bhatt’s nephew Sumit Sabharwal but have filed a divorce case because I came to know that he supplies drugs to actresses like Sapna Pabbi and Amyra Dastur. And Mahesh Bhatt is well aware about all this."

Alleging that people have lost their jobs because of Mahesh Bhatt, Luviena further stated, “Mahesh is the biggest don of the industry, he operates the entire system. If you don't play by his rules, he will make life difficult for you. Mahesh Bhatt has ruined a lot of lives by putting them out of work. He makes one phone call and people lose their job. Ever since I filed a case against him, he has been trying to enter my house and remove me from this house. No on files my NC either and even after great difficulty I manage to file and NC, no action is initiated.”

