Luv Ranjan to marry girlfriend Alisha Vaid on Feb 20; Guests Ranbir, Shraddha Kapoor reach Agra

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Ranbir Kapoor at Luv Ranjan, Alisha Vaid's wedding

After Farhan Akhtar- Shibani Dandekar's dreamy wedding, filmmaker Luv Ranjan is all set to tie the knot with the love of his life, Alisha Vaid, on February 20, 2022. Reportedly, the wedding will take place in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. Several Bollywood celebrities including Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Dinesh Vijan, Bhushan Kumar, Pritam, and Varun Sharma have reached the wedding venue.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Ranbir Kapoor, Varun at Luv Ranjan, Alisha Vaid's wedding

As per media reports, Luv Ranjan has been dating Alisha Vaid for a long time as they are college sweethearts and share a common interest in Arts which has apparently brought them closer. The duo will be getting married in Agra on February 20, 2022. However, the couple has always been tight-lipped about their relationship, they have been snapped around the city at times.

Talking about their wedding outfits, it is learned that the couple will be wearing ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra's outfits for their special day.

Luv Ranjan made his directorial debut in Bollywood with Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011, which went on to become one of the biggest hits of the year. Ranjan has successfully carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry with films like Akaash Vani, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Presently, he is busy shooting for his next untitled film with Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The film also features Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor. Boney will be seen playing Ranbir’s father in the movie.