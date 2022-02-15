Luv Ranjan wedding: Shraddha Kapoor takes out time to attend the director's special day

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shraddha Kapoor to attend Luv Ranjan's wedding

Bollywood actressShraddha Kapoor is set to star wiuth Ranbir Kapoor in filmmaker Luv Ranjan's upcoming untitled film. She is currently running on a hectic schedule with back-to-back shoots of Ranjan's film and fulfilling brand commitments. But the actress has taken out some time from her busy schedule to attend her director Luv Ranjan's wedding which is happening in north India.

A source close to the actress revealed "The next schedule of Luv Ranjan's film started in Mumbai recently and Shraddha has been shooting for it quite some time. She has decided to take some time for two-three days to grace the director's special occasion. Shraddha is excited about the wedding and she didn't want to miss it."

Earlier, a report had claimed that Luv Ranjan is set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend on February 20. The pre-wedding festivities will begin on February 18th. Reports also state that the bride and groom's outfits are being designed by Manish Malhotra.

On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor has always impressed us with her amazing performances. The actress in the career spam of around 10 years has given us films like Baaghi, ABCD 2, Stree, and lots more. The audience has seen her amazing chemistry with the co-stars like Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, etc. And now she will be seen sharing screen space with charmer Ranbir Kapoor.

Earlier this year, the makers had announced that the Ranbir and Shraddha-starrer will release on January 26, 2023.