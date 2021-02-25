Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LISA HAYDON Lisa Haydon attends friend's perfect baby shower, shares video which she might delete later

Actress Lisa Haydon who is pregnant with her third child, attended a friend's baby shower recently and had a whole lot of fun. The baby shower was quite unique because it did not include good food, cakes or fancy decor but was all about fitness and health. All the expecting mothers did pilates. Somewhere between the fitness sessions, the moms-to-be grooved to Luis Fonsi's Despacito, a glimpse of which the actress shared on her Instagram and she might delete the video later. So, watch it before Lisa removes the clip.

"Might delete this video later lol. But I dare you to watch this and feel grumpy," Lisa Haydon captioned her post. She also added a thank you note for her friend Isabelle Daza, whose baby shower it was: "Thanks Isabelle Daza for whipping our as*%s for your baby shower instead of feeding us sugary cupcakes. True friendship!" Lisa said.

She further added, "P.S. don’t miss our @our.recess outfits ppl."

Take a look:

Earlier, Lisa Haydon surprised her fans with the good news of her pregnancy. She took to her Instagram handle to announce that she is expecting her third baby with her husband Dino Lalvani. The actress shared an adorable video where she said, ''So, I've actually been meaning to get on here to have a chat with you all and catch you up on stuff thats been happening lately. Honestly, the only reason I haven't so far is- pure laziness, there is no other excuse for this behavior. Her son Zack joined her. She asked Zack to tell everyone what's inside her tummy. Zack exclaims,''A baby sister''. She captioned the video, ''#3 Coming this June."

Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani, who tied the knot in 2016 after a year of dating, are parents to sons Zack and Leo. Lisa Haydon lives in Hong Kong with her family.

The actress is known for starring in films such as Queen, Rascals, Aisha, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Housefull 3. She was also features in the web show The Trip.