Leja Leja Re's model Nina Sarkar goes bald to donate beautiful long locks, streams on Instagram. Watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NINA SARKAR Nina Sarkar goes bald to donate beautiful long locks

Actress and Model Nina Sarkar, who is known for the music video Leja Leja Re and film Money Devo Bhava has shaved her head for a great cause. Nina took to her social media handles and posted a clip, where she can be seen cutting her beautiful long locks. The video shows her shaving her head with a trimmer as she goes bald. The reason behind her taking this huge step is 'hair donation.'

"Shaving my head, That's all folks! I recorded the first half of me shaving my head. Since I have/had A LOT of hair, I had to concentrate in the second half so (I thought I) turned the camera off. Enjoy! #baldgirl #headshave #hairdonation #donate #donatetoday #donatehair," she captioned the first half of her video on Instagram.

Meanwhile, she even cleared to her fans and followers that she will not be selling her locks but would be donating it. In the video, she thanked her hair for their service.

In the second half of the video, which shows her going bald, she said "By Popular Demand! Shaved my head: The rest of the video. Enjoy! #baldgirl #headshave #hairdonation #donate #donatetoday #donatehair."

Her fans and followers liked her new look as they flooded her post with heart emojis. Taking to the comment section, a user wrote "You look gorgeous." While another wrote "This is so amazing."

"Bald is beautiful. And you're so beautiful," read a comment. Supporting her on this, a fan commented "No words Nina such a beautiful woman can't imagine bald.. hatsoff for bravery.."