When Lata Mangeshkar wrote her first letter in Gujarati to PM Modi's mother Heera Ba

In a sad state of affairs, Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar (92) breathed her last on Sunday (February 06). She left behind a legacy of iconic songs and a bundle of inspiration for people across generations. When Narendra Modi marked his second term as the Prime Minister of India, Lata Mangeshkar extended her special wishes to him and his mother, Heeraben Modi. She wrote a letter to Heeraben congratulating her on the big win of his son. Mangeshkar used to address PM Modi as her brother.

The letter reads:

"My respectful obeisances at your feet

Many many congratulations to your son and my brother Shri Narendra Bhai Modi on becoming the Prime Minister again by the grace of Lord Shri Ram. My salutations to you and Shri Narendra Bhai's simple life. Many many best wishes to Shri Prahlad bhai, Shri Pankaj bhai and your entire family. I pray to God for safe health and long life. I am writing a letter in Gujarati for the first time therefore sorry if there is any mistake. I salute you, Mother. Your daughter Lata Mangeshkar." (The letter is roughly translated to English)

This letter is proof of the beautiful bond shared between PM Modi and Lata Mangeshkar. After getting the news of singing icon Lata Mangeshkar's demise, PM Modi took to his Twitter and informed that he will be paying his last respects in Mumbai. "Will be leaving for Mumbai in some time to pay my last respects to Lata Didi."

Mortal remains of singing icon Lata Mangeshkar have been brought to 'Prabhukunj', her Peddar Road residence here on Sunday afternoon. Last rites with full State honours of Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away earlier today due to multiple organ failure, will be performed on Sunday at 6:30 pm at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating the singer at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, informed that Lata Mangeshkar died due to multiple organ failures. "It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar at 8:12 am. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post COVID19," Dr Samdani informed.

Born on September 28, 1929, she began her career in 1942 at an age of 13. In a career spanning over seven decades, the melody queen recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She recorded her songs in over 36 regional Indian and foreign languages. She was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2001.

She was only the second vocalist, after MS Subbulakshmi, to receive Bharat Ratna. She was also the recipient of three National Film Awards among many other honours. 'Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon', 'Babul Pyare', Lag Ja Gale Se Phir' among others are some of her iconic songs. Mangeshkar is survived by four younger siblings- Asha Bhosle, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Mangeshkar.

