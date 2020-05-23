Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff complete 6 years in Bollywood, actress shares first poster of debut film Heropanti

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TIGER SHROFF Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff complete 6 years in Bollywood

Kriti Sanon made her Bollywood debut with Heropanti in 2014 on this day, and since then her career has only been on the rise. Completing six years in the industry on Saturday, the actress took to Instagram to thank the cast and crew members of her first film, which also introduced Tiger Shroff.

"This was my first ever bollywood poster that released.. and the feeling was surreal! I woke up earlier than usual, jumped out of bed and ran out to see the front page of the newspaper!! From that day till now I'm living my dream," Kriti happily expressed.

She added: "Forever Grateful to @nadiadwalagrandson #SajidSir @wardakhannadiadwala & @sabbir24x7 sir for getting me into this magical world of movies. For giving me the best launch ever.. and @tigerjackieshroff I'm so glad i started my journey with you..happy 6 year anniversary Tigy."

Kriti also shared how badly she is missing the film sets during the lockdown.

"I absolutely love what I do.. and I just cant wait to be back on a filmset in front of the camera doing what excites me the most- Acting, performing and just BEING#6YearsOfKritiSanon," Kriti wrote.

On the other hand, Tiger Shroff, who made his debut opposite Kriti Sanon also recalled his first film and wrote, "Feels like just yesterday, happy 6 years.. thank you for making me a small part of your journey and blessed to have started it with you all."

(With IANS inputs)

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage