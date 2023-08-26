Kriti Sanon seeks blessings with family at Siddhivinayak Temple after winning National Award | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kriti Sanon at Siddhivinayak Temple with her mother and sister Nupur

Kriti Sanon emerged as one of the most accomplished stars in Bollywood. From Heropanti to Adipurush, the actor has come a long way with her acting career after quitting engineering. She added another feather to her wing on August 23 after she was announced the winner of the 69th National Film Award in the Best Actress category for her performance in Mimi.

To celebrate the occasion, Kriti Sanon visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple on Saturday and sought blessings with her parents and sister Nupur Sanon. The video of the same is doing rounds on the internet wherein she could be seen praying with her family. She opted for a yellow suit set for the occasion.

Watch the video here:

Sanon shared the Best Actress award with Alia Bhatt, who bagged the honour for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. After winning the National Film Award, the actor shared a heartfelt on her Instagram and thanked everyone for loving her and accepting her as Mimi. The note read, "Elated, overwhelmed, grateful. Still sinking in...pinching myself...this has actually happened! The National Award for Best Actress for Mimi! Thank you to the Jury who considered my performance worthy of the most prestigious award! It means the world to me! Dinoo, I can't thank you enough for believing in me and my potential, for standing by me always and for giving me a film I'll treasure all my life. Laxman Sir... You always told me "Mimi, dekhna aapko is film ke liye National Award milega"... Mil Gaya sir! And I couldn't have done this without you.”

Check out Kriti Sanon's post here:

On the professional front, Kriti Sanon recently debuted as an entrepreneur and launched her skincare brand Hyphen. She also launched her production house Blue Butterflies Film. She will be next seen in The Crew co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu.

