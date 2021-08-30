Kriti Sanon recalls sitting and crying in auto after her first ramp show: I messed up

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KRITI SANON Kriti Sanon

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has successfully managed to carve out a space for herself in the film industry with releases like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Mimi and Luka Chuppi among others. However, things were not easy for her. She has her days of struggle as a newcomer. Speaking to a media portal, Kriti recalled her first ramp show saying she messed up the choreography and by the end of it, she was left crying in an auto.

“When I did my first ramp show, I remember I messed up somewhere in the choreography and the choreographer was very rude to me. She screamed at me in front of some 20 models at the end of the show. Whenever someone scolds me, I can just start crying like this (snaps fingers),” the actress told Brut India.

She continued, “So, I remember sitting in an auto and the moment I sat, I started crying. I went back home and I cried to my mother. My mother was like, ‘I don’t know if this profession is for you. I don’t. You need to be emotionally way stronger, you need to be a thick-skinned person and you need to be a lot more confident than you are.’ And I think confidence is something that I gained with time.”

Kriti made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with 'Heropanti', where she was paired opposite actor Tiger Shroff. Looking forward, the actress, whose latest release is 'Mimi' has her diary full as her line-ups. She has 'Hum Do Humare Do' with

Rajkummar Rao and 'Bhediya' with Varun Dhawan.

She will also be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez in 'Bachchan Pandey'.

Among her most anticipated projects is 'Adipurush'. The film is an adaptation of the "Ramayan", where Telugu star Prabhas features as Lord Ram while Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan essays Ravan. The film will see Kriti take up the role of Sita, whereas Sunny Singh will appear as Laxman.