Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/POUSADABYTHEBEACHGOA Kim Sharma congratulates Leander Paes on his 25 years of Olympic Victory

Bollywood actress Kim Sharma, known for her role in SRK-starrer Mohabbatein is well known for her social media activity. She is quite active on Instagram and keeps on sharing pictures and videos of herself. A few days back, her fans were shocked to see her photos with tennis player Leander Paes in Goa that went viral in no time. Now, as Leander Paes completed 25 years of winning a bronze medal at the Olympic Games, Kim took to her Gram Stories and is praised him for the same.

Sharing the post, Kim congratulated Leander and wrote "Congratulations on 25 years of your Olympic medal champ Leander Paes #Flyingman."

Take a look:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIM SHARMA Kim Sharma's Instagram Stories

The alleged lovebirds were recently spotted strolling together in Mumbai on Sunday. The glimpses of them walking hand-in-hand have been shared by various fan pages and have again gone viral on the internet. The two of them were dressed in their casual avatars as they walked with their dog.

Kim, on one hand, was seen wearing a white and pink maxi dress while Paes kept it casual with a white T-shirt and shorts. Apart from the fact that the two walked hand-in-hand, what caught everyone's attention was that neither of them wore masks despite the fear of the third wave of COVID-19. As soon as the photos and videos went viral, netizens started trolling them for the same.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, apart from Mohabbatein, Kim has been a part of a number of projects like-- Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar, Tom, Dick and Harry, Nehlle Pe Dehlla and Padmashree Laloo Prasad Yadav. Her last appearance was in 2006 release Zindaggi Rocks also featuring Sushmita Sen.

Also Read: Kim Sharma's ex-Harshvardhan Rane reacts to her dating rumours with tennis player Leander Paes