Kim Sharma's ex-Harshvardhan Rane reacts to her dating rumours with tennis player Leander Paes

Bollywood actress Kim Sharma, popular for her role in the iconic film 'Mohabbatein' is currently vacationing in Goa but not alone! The actress took to her social media and shared several glimpses from her visit on stories and posts. She even credited "Mr P" for capturing her million-dollar smile. In case, you are unversed about who that person is, he is none other than Tennis player Leander Paes. Not just hers but several cosy pictures of the duo getting clicked have gone viral on social media and sparked dating rumours.

A restaurant bar in Goa, Pousada By The Beach, showed the sportsman and the actor enjoying a meal together. Another picture, also shared by the restaurant on its Instagram account, showed Leander hugging Kim from behind, as they happily pose for the lens. The post was captioned, "Biscuit & Chai hosting Leander Paes and Kim Sharma at Pousada by the Beach."

For those unversed, Kim was earlier in a relationship with actor Harshvardhan Rane while Leander was earlier married to model Rhea Pillai and they even have a daughter together.

Taking about the same, Kim's ex Harshvardhan told ETimes, "I have no knowledge. It would be respectful if confirmed by them, but if true, that's the hottest couple in town." Kim and Harsh were in a rip-roaring affair until last year. The reason behind the split is still unknown.

On the professional front, Kim was featured in films like Mohabbatein, Fida, Darr, Yagam, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Kudiyon Ka Hai Zamana. While Harshvardhan made his film debut with Telugu movie Thakita Thakita in 2010. He has appeared in Telugu films, including Naa Ishtam, Prema Ishq Kaadhal, Anaamika, Brother of Bommali and Karan, among others.

The actor made his Bollywood debut with Sanam Teri Kasam in 2016. He was last seen in Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Haseen Dillruba.' The actor is looking forward to his upcoming film 'Kun Faya Kun', directed by Kushan Nandy. He will star opposite Sanjeeda Sheikh.

