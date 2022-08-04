Kim Kardashian undergoes laser surgery for 'stomach tightening', calls it 'painful but worth it'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIMKARDASHIAN Image of Kim Kardashian shared on Instagram

Kim Kardashian has shared another moment of how she has endured pain and went out of her way to look a certain way. This time, The Kardashians star underwent a 'stomach tightening' procedure for a toned belly. Sharing a picture from the time she took the laser treatment for her stomach, Kim explained that the procedure was 'painful but worth it'. In the image shared on her Instagram stories, Kim was seen lying on the table at the surgery centre.

Kim Kardashian gets her stomach 'tightened'

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum star shared a candid photo of her stomach after undergoing a tightening treatment. The star's belly is noticeably red as the Morpheus8 laser is used on her abdomen. "This is a game changer!!!" she wrote over the snap on her Instagram Story. "I did morpheous [SIC} laser to tighten my stomach @drghavami 's spa @gpsaesthetics (sic)." She praised it as her "fave laser" but also confessed, "it's painful lol but worth it (sic)."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIMKARDASHIANKim Kardashian underwent a stomach tightening procedure

Kim Kardashian talks about anti-aging procedures

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian, 41, recently got candid about her anti-aging procedures. Having repeatedly denied accusations of her using Botox to keep her youthful looks, the star shared with her fans details of her skincare treatments in erasing wrinkles and aging spots. Kim additionally admitted that she is "obsessed" with skin and facial care.

Kim Kardashian's weight loss for 'look' attracts criticism

For the Met Gala 2022 red carpet, Kim slipped into a shimmery Balenciaga gown, which was once worn by Marilyn Monroe in 1962. For fitting into the dress, she shared losing around 8 kg weight in three weeks. The crash diet that really upset many of her fans and critics.

Meanwhile, Kim, after making news of her public divorce with her ex-husband, rapper Kanye West, she is currently in a much-talked-about relationship with comedian and actor Pete Davidson.

