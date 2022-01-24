Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KATRINAKAIF Katrina Kaif shares sizzling pictures from Maldives; fans ask 'Vicky paaji kahan hain?'

Highlights Even though Katrina looked away from the camera, her infectious smile caught everyone's attention

In the caption written alongside her latest pictures, Katrina wrote, '#myhappyplace'

As soon as the photos were shared, Netizens complimented her and asked about Vicky's whereabouts

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, ever since their wedding have been giving some serious couple goals to fans. Their social media posts with and for each other have been keeping everyone busy for a while. Well, now the two of them are in work mode and have been updating everyone about the same through their respective handles. Just recently, Katrina jetted off to the Maldives for a quick shoot and shared photos from the picturesque location on Instagram. In the clicks, she can be seen in a casual avatar as she wore a printed white shirt over a bikini top and a pair of printed shorts. She opted for a new makeup look and left her hair open. Even though she looked away from the camera, her infectious smile caught everyone's attention.

In the caption, she wrote, '#myhappyplace." As soon as the photos were shared, it left Netizens crazy. On one hand where people complimented her look there were others who asked about Vicky's whereabouts. Some thought the pictures were captured during their honeymoon as a person wrote, "Honeymoon ki pics mein Vicky paaji kahan hain? Saath ki pics daliye an." Another one commented, "Queen of million hearts."

Have a look at the glimpses here:

According to News18, "Katrina is here for a quick shoot. She has had a long association with the beverage brand and they are coming up with an interesting television commercial for the summers. She will be there for a couple of days before she heads back to Mumbai."

She is also expected to start shooting for her final schedule of Tiger 3 co-starring Salman Khan. The report added, "With the Covid cases reducing, the team feel confidents to pick up where they had let off. Katrina and Salman are going to shoot for some dramatic sequences in this schedule which is expected to be for about 15 days. Salman is also expected to shoot some action sequences with Emraan Hashmi. The Dabangg actor has asked the production house to set up a strict Covid protocol environment on the sets of Tiger 3."

Speaking about Katrina's actor-husband Vicky, he is shooting with Sara Ali Khan for a yet-to-be-titled film. The actor today headed to work singing to 'Blue Theme' song from Akshay Kumar's film 'Blue'. Vicky could be seen enjoying the song in full swing, which is sung by Blaaze, Raqeeb Aalam, Sonu Kakkar, Jaspeert Singh, Neha Kakkar and Dilshad. The music is composed by A R Rahman.

On the work front, Katrina announced a new film with Sriram Raghvan, titled Merry Christmas. She will also be seen in Phone Bhoot, Tiger 3 and Jee Le Zaraa. While for Vicky, he has Sam Bahadur, Govinda Naam Mera and Laxman Utekar's next with Sara Ali Khan in the pipeline.