Kashmera Shah shares adorable birthday wish for her twin boys: 'You both are the best stories I have written'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KASHMERA SHAH Kashmera Shah shares an adorable birthday wish for her twin boys: 'You both are best stories I have written'

Kashmera Shah and Krushna Abhishek's twin sons Krishaang and Rayaan turned four today (June 3). On the special day, Kashmera took to her social media and penned an adorable note. She also shared a cute picture of the twins to wish her little munchkins. Kashmera wrote, “My Universe is not made up of Atoms… it is made up of tiny stories.. And you both are the best stories I have written. Happy Birthday my darling Rayaan and Krishaang our Chiku and Piku. Love you now and forever and I love your dad more for giving me you both."

Many celebrities from the industry wished the birthday boys. Mahhi Vij wrote, "Happy birthday. god bless you Chiku piku …." Delnaaz Irani said, "Happiest birthday to both these cuties...lots of love and happiness." Krushna's co-actor from The Kapil Sharma Show Kiku Sharda also dropped his wish, "Happy BDay Chiku and Piku."

Krushna’s sister Arti also wished her nephews by posting a cute picture with them. She wrote, “Happy birthday to our chiku piku ..... my happiness on the gloomy days .. love u both . May god bless u with best of health and everything. Buaaaaa loves youuuu so much."

Also read: Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal spat: Kashmera Shah comes out in support of friend Nisha; says 'he did hit her'

Krushna and Kashmera became proud parents of twin boys in June 2017. The babies were born to them through surrogacy. On the professional front, Kashmera Shah was last seen in Bigg Boss 14 where she participated as the challenger along with Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan and others.