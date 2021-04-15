Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIK AARYAN Kartik Aaryan finishes dubbing of upcoming film Dhamaka right before Maharashtra Janta curfew

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is an avid social media user and loves to keep fans updated about his life and work through regular posts. The actor recently posted a picture on his Instagram handle where he is standing in front of a dubbing microphone and screen finishing up the work for his upcoming project 'Dhamaka'. For those unversed, Kartik is foraying in a thriller genre with Ram Madhavani directorial Dhamaka. It will be released on Netflix. In the caption, the actor revealed that he completed the dubbing just before the start of 15-day curfew in Maharashtra.

In the picture, Kartik could be seen sporting a grey hoodie with his headphones on as he is trying to focus on the script. Kartik captioned the post as "Dub khatam, Lockdown shuru. #Dhamaka."

Take a look at the post here:

The teaser of Dhamaka was released earlier this year. The Ram Madhvani-directed thriller will see Aaryan play a journalist named Arjun Pathak, who covers the live broadcast of a terror attack in Mumbai. With the series of ups and downs and events that follow, he must make a choice between his future career or the humanist in him.

Aaryan took to Instagram to the share teaser of the film. "Main hoon #ArjunPathak. Jo bhi Kahunga Sach Kahunga (I am Arjun Pathak. I will speak the truth and nothing but the truth). #Dhamaka Coming soon, only on Netflix," he captioned the post.

"Dhamaka" gives a bird's eye view into the workings of a news channel in the 21st Century. It also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Subhash, Vikas Kumar and Vishwajeet Pradhan. It is backed by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Films and Ram Madhvani Films in association with Lotte Cultureworks, Globalgate Entertainment & Lionsgate.

The streamer is yet to announce the date of the film's release.