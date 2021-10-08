Kareena Kapoor and Yuvraj Singh posed for selfie and Bollywood-Cricket fans can't keep calm

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR Yuvraj Singh and Kareena Kapoor

"Paaji meets Pooh." "Best crossover." "The real party is here." Comments like these flooded Kareena Kapoor Khan and Yuvraj Singh's Instagram posts as the celebrities posed for a stunning selfie together. Seemingly coming together for a brand collaboration the actress and the cricketer got everybody excited as they were spotted together in the city. While the actress made sure to make a style statement with her fuchsia pink jacket, Yuvraj too managed to turn heads. Dressed in an all white sportswear, the cricketer looked dashing, to say the least.

The pictures of the celebrities have gone viral on social media and their fans certainly can't keep calm. Sharing the picture, Kareena and Yuvraj wrote, "What's the link here?" Take a look at the photo:

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Kareena Kapoor

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Yuvraj Singh and Kareena Kapoor

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Yuvraj Singh and Kareena Kapoor

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Yuvraj Singh and Kareena Kapoor

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Yuvraj Singh

Kareena also shared a solo picture of her. Striking a stunning pose, the actress wrote, "Think in pink... think in @pumaindia."

On the film's front, after almost seven months of giving birth to her second son Jeh, Kareena Kapoor has returned to the sets of her upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The actress had shared the update with her fans sometime back. She will be reuniting with Aamir Khan, who last worked with her in '3 Idiots'. Apart from Kareena, Mona Singh will also be seen in the movie. Adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis' Oscar Award-winning 1994 film 'Forrest Gump', that featured Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the lead role.

Also, Kareena, who recently launched her book 'Pregnancy Bible', is all set to make her debut as a producer with director Hansal Mehta's yet-to-be-titled thriller. She is not only acting in the film, but will be co-producing it with Ekta Kapoor.