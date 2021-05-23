Kareena Kapoor Khan shares stunning Sunday selfie, urges all not to lose hope amid COVID19

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is an avid social media user. The actress has been using her Instagram platform to spread awareness and help people in need during these tough times. Bebo, who keeps treating her fans with stunning posts, shared a refreshing picture of herself on social media on Sunday. The actress urged all to 'stay safe' amid the second wave of COVID-19. The '3 Idiots' actor took to her Instagram story and dropped a gorgeous selfie urging fans to not 'lose hope' amid these testing times.

In the picture, Kareena could be seen sporting a floral kaftan and looking absolutely pretty. Along with the picture, she wrote, "Stay home, stay safe... Don't lose hope" followed by heart emojis.

Recently the diva shared a valuable information with her fans and followers to keep them safe amid the second wave of Coronavirus. Kareena's post talked about three factors to help one make safer choices when they are in an area of widespread COVID-19 transmission. Taking to the photo-sharing app, Kareena wrote, 'Safer choices for a healthier and safer tomorrow.'

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kareena who was last seen was 'Angrezi Medium', will next be starred in 'Laal Singh Chadha', co-starring opposite Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the Bollywood flick is a remake of the Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump'.

Apart from 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Kareena is also a part of ace filmmaker Karan Johar's period epic 'Takht'.