Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals how Saif Ali Khan reacted to her second pregnancy: It wasn’t planned

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is second-time pregnant and she is enjoying all the pregnancy glow right now. The actress is frequently seen stepping out of her house to visit her family along with son Taimur. Married to Saif Ali Khan, the duo welcomed their first child on December 20, 2016. Now that he is almost 4 years old, the couple is set to relive the journey of becoming parents once again. Recently, Kareena opened up about Saif's reaction when she told him about the pregnancy and shared that there is nothing filmy in her house.

While talking to Zoom, Kareena revealed that it wasn't planned but the duo always wanted two children. She said, "Unfortunately in my house there is nothing filmy as such. Because Saif is very normal and relaxed. Of course, he is always happy to hear it. So like I said, it wasn’t planned but it was something we really wanted to celebrate and we are really enjoying it together."

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan celebrated their eight marriage anniversary this year. Bebo dropped a mushy message for hubby dearest on social media and wrote, "'Once upon a time there was a girl named Beboo and a boy named Saifu. They both loved sphagetti (spaghetti) and wine... and lived happily ever after. Now you guys know the key to a happy marriage... On that note, happy anniversary SAKP... here's to eternity and beyond."

The couple came close while working together in the 2008 release, "Tashan". Although the film failed to create fireworks at the box office, it ignited the sparks for Saif and Kareena, who would eventually get married in 2012 after a period of courtship.

On the professional front, Kareena recently wrapped up the shoot of the upcoming Aamir Khan-starrer, Laal Singh Chaddha. Sharing a post on Instagram, she expressed her gratitude to the team of the film. She wrote, "And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha... tough times... the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures ofcourse."

Kareena Kapoor Khan will next begin preparations for Karan Johar's multi-starrer period drama Takht, co-starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and others.

