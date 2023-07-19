Karan Johar to be honoured at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for completing 25 years in industry

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Karan Johar began his career as a filmmaker with 1998 release Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Karan Johar, one of the most powerful and known personalities in Bollywood will be paid tribute at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) as he completes 25 years in the industry. The 14th edition of the festival will showcase Karan Johar's exceptional contribution to Indian cinema by hosting a series of events and special screenings in his honour. It will be held from August 11 to 20 in Melbourne. Karan Johar's journey as a director began in 1998 with the blockbuster film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. However, he featured in Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol-starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in 1995 as SRK's friend.

Karan Johar on being honoured at IFFM

Talking about being honoured at the festival, the filmmaker said that he is deeply honoured to be a part of the festival as this year holds a special significance for him. He also said that he can't think of a better platform than this festival to commemorate this milestone of his career.

"Returning for the third time at the festival, I am overwhelmed by the love and support I have received from the Australian audience. The festival's curation of a special experience and celebrations to mark this momentous landmark in my journey fills me with a sense of joy and gratitude," said the filmmaker.

Karan Johar's career at a glance

The filmmaker is known for directing numerous blockbusters including Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and My Name Is Khan, among others. Apart from this, he has also produced and co-produced flicks under his banner Dharma Productions.

His last release as a director was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Anushka Sharma. He is making a return as a director again after a gap of seven years with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

