Here's what Kangana Ranaut would do if she woke up as Hrithik Roshan

Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan

Kangana Ranaut has still not buried the hatchet with her ''silly ex'' Hrithik Roshan. The series of revelations which began after comment on ''silly ex'' is still not over. Recently when at an event, the actress was asked what she would do if one day she woke up as Hrithik Roshan. You can expect a sassy reply. The Manikarnika actress, who is as bold as brass said that she would make a call to Kangana and apologise to her.

"So whatever has happened between us, whatever karma that we have exchanged, I will call Kangana and I will tell her that I am sorry for what I did," she went on to say.

On the professional front, Kangana is currently busy with the preparations for her next film Thalaivi. Kangana was recently in New York for the prosthetic measurements for the older part of her role. Hollywood-based prosthetics expert Jason Collins, who has collaborated with movies such as Captain Marvel and Blade Runner 2049, is working on Kangana's look. The actress is also taking Bharatnatyam and Tamil classed for her role.

This is how measurements for prosthetics are taken, it’s not easy to be an actor, Kangana so calm even in something which is so suffocating for us to even watch 😰 pic.twitter.com/APQ9OSP2aT — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 19, 2019

Based on the superstar-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa, the movie will be directed by AL Vijay, and produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh. For unversed, Thalaivi is scheduled to go on floors after Diwali in Mysuru.

Kangana was last seen in Judgementall Hai Kya, co-starring Rajkummar Rao.