Kangana Ranaut takes trip down memory lane, shares adorable childhood pics

Kangana will be seen in an action avatar in her upcoming movie Dhaakad, set for May release

Kangana will also be turning director for a film titled Emergency

Reminiscing her precious childhood days, actor Kangana Ranaut treated fans with throwback pictures of herself with her family, on Friday. Taking to her Instagram stories, the Queen actor shared major throwback pictures from her family album. In the first one, a 9th class student Kangana and her mother are seen posing together while holding soft drink cans in their hands.

It's always a delight for fans when celebrities give a glimpse of their childhood pictures, and appears as Kangana has also upped the fun quotient with her latest throwback images. In another picture, she is smaller still and poses with a friend. The two are all dressed up and surrounded by family people.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana recently wrapped filming for her upcoming movie Tejas. She will soon be seen in films like Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda, Emergency, Dhaakad, and The Incarnation: Sita. She is also producing the upcoming dark comedy Tiku Weds Sheru under her production house, Manikarnika Films. After Manikarnika, she will be the director of Emergency.

The four time National Award winning actress was last seen in J Jayalalithaa biopic Thalavii, which after theatrical release started to stream on Netflix. Talking about her experience of working in the film, Kangana told IANS, "Thalaivii was definitely a life-changing experience for me as it was profuse with learning. Portraying a strong and inspiring personality like Jaya amma, was an enriching experience."

In the upcoming movie Dhaakad, she will be playing the role of Agent Agni and will be seen doing some high octane stunt and fight scenes. In Tejas, she will be donning the public uniform. The movie revolves around a daring female pilot played by Kangana and is based on how women pilots can play a important role in keeping our nation safe from external forces. It is a tribute to the brave soldiers of the country, the actress shared at the time of film announcement.

