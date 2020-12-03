Image Source : TWITTER/@KANGANATEAM Kangana Ranaut shares pictures from sister Rangoli's birthday celebrations

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut celebrated the birthday of the most important person in her life- her sister Rangoli Chandel. The actress on Thursday shared pictures from Rangoli's birthday bash and lauded her director Vijay Sir for giving her an off so that she can celebrate the special occasion. Sharing pictures, she wrote, "My director Vijay sir is very kind he gave me a break yesterday, so we could celebrate Rangoli’s birthday, here are some pictures."

In the pictures, Kangana Ranaut can be seen sporting a navy blue polka dot jumpsuit white Rangoli wore a floral outfit. In one of the pictures, Rangoli is seen cutting the cake with a crown on her head. Check out the photos here-

My director Vijay sir is very kind he gave me a break yesterday, so we could celebrate Rangoli’s birthday, here are some pictures 💝 pic.twitter.com/bu3no3QGnr — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

On Rangoli's birthday, Kangana gave her the best birthday gift- a pet dog. The sisters' duo has named him Gappu Chandel. Sharing pictures with her fans, Kangana tweeted, "Happy birthday to my one and only, though Rangoli is always happy and giggly but I know essentially deep down she is a mom, here’s another addition to her family.... friends meet Gappu Chandel"

Rangoli also shared a bunch of pictures of the new member of the family and Kangana Ranaut and thanked her sister for finally understanding the hints and gifting her a dog. She wrote, "I always wanted a puppy but from you because all beautiful things in my life has come through you !! I m glad finally u got the hints which m giving you for years now ...ha ha ha Thank you for the best birthday gift"

Happy birthday to my one and only, though Rangoli is always happy and giggly but I know essentially deep down she is a mom, here’s another addition to her family.... friends meet Gappu Chandel... 💕 pic.twitter.com/wNMxZQtEKx — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 2, 2020

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is currently in Hyderabad where she is shooting for her upcoming film Thalaivi. The film is a bilingual biopic of late Jayalalithaa. It will trace the journey of the late leader from silver screen to politics. It is directed by AL Vijay, and also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page