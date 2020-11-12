Kangana Ranaut shares beautiful photos from brother Aksht's wedding, welcomes sister-in-law to family

Image Source : TWITTER/@KANGANATEAM Kangana Ranaut shares beautiful photos from brother Aksht's wedding

After pre-wedding festivities, Kangana Ranaut shared a gorgeous photo from her brother Aksht's wedding ceremony with Ritu. The actress took to Twitter to share inside pictures from the wedding and welcomed her sister-in-law to the family. Kangana's brother Aksht got married in Udaipur in the presence of close friends and family. Sharing a picture with the bride and the groom, Kangan wrote, "Welcome to our family Ritu."

Sharing a bunch of pictures in another tweet, Kangana asked her fans to bless the newlyweds. She wrote, "Dear friends, bless my brother Aksht and his new bride Ritu, hope they find great companionship in this new phase of their lives"

Dear friends, bless my brother Aksht and his new bride Ritu, hope they find great companionship in this new phase of their lives 🌹 pic.twitter.com/50gECg5TOy — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 12, 2020

Welcome to our family Ritu .... 🌹 pic.twitter.com/yvNCHCuTx5 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 12, 2020

For the pre-wedding festivities, Kangana wore a gold-bronze lehenga with intricate work on it. Sharing her pictures, she wrote "Bhai ki shaadi." On the other hand sister Rangoli Chandel too took to her Instagram handle to share a few photos from the event. The family reached Udaipur a couple of days ago to make arrangements at the Leela Palace Hotel, where the wedding took place on November 11.

Bhai ki shaadi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EFCDp9PyEV — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 11, 2020

Earlier, sharing details of Aksht's wedding, Kangana tweeted: "This is such a lovely time for my family and me, I am hosting my brother's destination wedding in Udaipur where Ranauts originally hail from, leaving for my parents house now, because of corona it's a small intimate gathering now but excitement is the same."

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in "Thalaivi", which is the biopic of the late Tamil politician J. Jayalalithaa. She also has action films Tejas and Dhakaad in the pipeline.

