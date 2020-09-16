Kangana Ranaut shares a BTS picture, says 'Show business is absolutely intoxicating'

Image Source : TWITTER/@KANGANATEAM Kangana Ranaut shares a a BTS picture, says 'Show business is absolutely intoxicating'

Actress Kangana Ranaut never fails to leave her fans amazed with his out-spokenness and the ability to stand for her opinions. On Wednesday, the actress shared a beautiful picture on Twitter, telling fans about how "intoxicating" her filmy world can be. The BTS picture shows Kangana wearing a bathrobe and applying lipstick. The picture appears to be from a shoot as the actress is ready with her hair and make up. Kangana Ranaut wrote, "Show business is absolutely intoxicating, this make believe world of lights and camera is designed to make one live and believe in an alternate reality, a little bubble of their own, it takes a very strong spiritual core to recognise this delusion."

Show business is absolutely intoxicating, this make believe world of lights and camera is designed to make one live and believe in an alternate reality, a little bubble of their own, it takes a very strong spiritual core to recognise this delusion... pic.twitter.com/sVDGUemaDA — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 16, 2020

Lately, Kangana Ranaut has been in the headline for her battle with BMC who demolished her Pali Hill office while she was en route Mumbai. The actress had moved the High court to get a stay order on the demolition and has now demanded Rs 2 crore compensation from BMC. Earlier, a division bench led by Justice S J Kathawalla had stayed the demolition, saying that the civic body's actions seemed "malafide" (having dubious intentions). In her amended plea, Ranaut alleged that the BMC's decision to demolish her property was a direct consequence of her comments against the Maharashtra government.

Kangana has now sought a compensation of Rs 2 crore from Munbai's municipal agency for illegally demolishing her property. Her petition contended that the Bollywood actor sought the BMC's permission to carry out structural repairs at her bungalow, and the same was granted in 2018. The BMC sent her a demolition notice on September 7 and gave her just 24 hours to respond, the petition said, that while she did respond in time, it was quick to reject her reply and on the very next day, BMC and police officers were "already present outside the bungalow".

Photos of the day showed that the BMC was ready with demolition equipment early in the morning, which proves that the civic body had malafide intentions and ulterior motives to the bungalow, the petition claimed.

A woman’s compassion and gentleness are often taken for her weakness, never push someone to a point where they have nothing to loose anymore, you only give them a freedom not many know, such people don’t only become dangerous but lethal as well 🙂 pic.twitter.com/xMLRzRnuqe — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 15, 2020

On the other hand, veteran Bollywood actress and MP Jaya Bachchan indirectly slammed Ravi Kishan and Kangana Ranaut for their statements against Bollywood. The actress said that she is highly ashamed of their remarks. Jaya Bachchan said, "I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame. People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that govt tells such people not to use this kind of language."

Reacting to this, Kangana Ranaut tweeted, "Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhieshek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also."

Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhieshek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also 🙏 https://t.co/gazngMu2bA — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 15, 2020

