Kangana Ranaut says she'll miss Arjun Rampal on Dhaakad sets as actor completes shoot

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN RAMPAL Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal

Actress Kangana Ranaut has shared that Arjun Rampal has wrapped up shooting his portions for the action film "Dhaakad". Kangana posted a picture on Instagram Story, where Arjun can be seen opening a bottle of champagne. The actor wears a black vest, flaunting blonde hair and a tattoo on his chest.

"It's a film wrap for our baddy @rampal72 will miss you on the sets #Dhaakad," Kangana wrote on the image.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal

Arjun plays the villain Rudraveer in the film starring Kangana as Agent Agni. Meanwhile, the actor's new look from the film has been one of the major talking points about the film. Arjun chose to go bold and painted his hair platinum blonde. Flaunting his new look, he also shared a few pictures on Instagram which instantly became a hit.

Arjun credited hairstylist Aalim Hakim for creating his new look. The actor also left a message for Razneesh Ghai, director of "Dhaakad".

"A challenging part in a film, needs me to push the envelope. Thank you my brother @aalimhakim for helping me create that and @razylivingtheblues to realise that dream. #Dhaakad #letsbeginagain," wrote Arjun.

Apart from the spy thriller film "Dhaakad", Arjun will also feature in the historical drama "The Battle Of Bhima Koregaon". The Ramesh Thete directorial features Arjun as the warrior Sidhnak Mahar Inamdar. Sunny Leone makes an appearance in the film, too.

Talking about Kangana, she will be seen as "Agent Agni" in her upcoming movie. The film's first schedule was shot in Madhya Pradesh.

Apart from "Dhaakad", Kangana also has films such as "Thalaivi", period drama "Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda" and "Tejas" in the pipeline. Kangana will also don the Director's hat for the second time for "Emergency", based on the life of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

-- with IANS inputs