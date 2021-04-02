Kangana Ranaut drops video lauding Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Taapsee, says 'none of them supported me'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut drops video lauding Deepika, Alia Bhatt, Taapsee, says 'none of them supported me'

Bollywood's bold and beautiful actress Kangana Ranaut has been breaking stereotypes with her every move. From winning national awards to making it to one of the most popular actresses in the industry, she has time and again proved herself. On Friday, the actress has shared a fan's video compilation of all the times she had previously praised the work of Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu, Kareena Kapoor and others. The 'Queen' actress took to Twitter to question why none of the Bollywood actresses have shown support to her.

Kangana Ranaut has always raised her voice for right and wrong a couple of times in the past. The video shared by the actress, shows her calling Kareena's performance in Jab We Met a benchmark for female actors. She even revealed being friends with Deepika and respecting her work.

"There is not a single actress in this industry who I have not supported or praised here is the proof, but non of them ever showed any support or praise for me, have you ever thought why? Why they gang up on me? Why this conspiracy to look through me and my work? Think hard," the actress wrote.

Kangana further claimed in a tweet that she always comfortably went for previews of the other actor's films. "As you can see how comfortably I go for their movie previews when they invite by calling and messaging me directly, they send flowers and pamper me to sky and when I call them for my previews they don’t even take my calls now I bajao them every day cause that’s what they deserve," she added.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kangana's film Thalaivi's trailer was recently released. . It is a biopic on actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa and Kangana will be essaying the role of former chief minister of Tamil Nadu. Apart from Thalaivi, Kangana also has Dhaakad,'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda' and Tejas in the pipeline.