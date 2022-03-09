Kangana Ranaut didn't instantly say yes for 'Lock Upp.' Actress reveals what changed her mind

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is basking in the success of her new reality show 'Lock Upp', recently revealed that the show's concept was different when it was pitched to her. She also opened up about what made her get on board to host the show. 'Lock Upp' has a team of the most controversial celebrities locked up in a jail-like setup with basic amenities. Ever since it has released on February 27, audiences have been widely accepting it as a source of entertainment.

On being asked about her thoughts before signing the project, Kangana told ANI that the show didn't actually come to her as 'Lock Upp'. "It didn't come as 'Lock Upp'. It came as a collaboration," Kangana said. "So Ekta Kapoor and Ruchikaa Kapoor came and they said we want to collaborate with you for your digital debut and we have a couple of ideas of the reality show for you to host," the 34-year-old actress added.

Kangana revealed that the team built the concept of 'Lock Upp' together and the brainstorming took a "good 6-7 months" for the final project. "The more I interacted with them and got to know what she wanted to do, the more I became convinced and the show happened gradually," Kangana said.

'Lock Upp' is live-streamed on digital platforms MX Player and ALTBalaji. It has 14 contestants, celebs and people from all walks of life, fighting for basic amenities to win the game. On the premiere night, Kangana introduced the contestants on the show and questioned them on different charges for which they are being locked up in her jail. These names include Nisha Rawal, Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, Kaaranvir Bohra, Swami Chakrapani, Siddharth Sharma, Anjali Arora, Babita Phogat, Shivam Sharma, Sara Khan, Payal Rohatgi, Tehseen Poonawalla and Saisha Shinde. However, Chakrapani is eliminated from the show.

Apart from this, Kangana will soon be seen in movies including 'Tejas', 'Dhaakad', 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Emergency', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'. She is also producing the upcoming dark comedy 'Tiku Weds Sheru' under her production house, Manikarnika Films.