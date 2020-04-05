Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kajol shares photos with Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit to give tips on how to remain sane during lockdown

During the 21-day lockdown imposed by PM Narendra Modi in the country, many Bollywood celebrities are taking to their social media to share pictures and videos of what they are up to during this quarantine period. A few have been getting bored because of ample free time and for them, Kajol has a piece of advice. Taking to the micro-blogging website, Kajol posted a series of tweets that she said would help everyone to maintain their sanity. There were pictures of her from different films, with husband Ajay Devgn and actress Madhuri Dixit. Captioning the same, she wrote, "Tips on how to stay sane during this lockdown period!"

Sharing a picture with a dog Kajol captioned it as, "Get pet-friendly, there is no proof of them spreading virus. Believe me they play the stress busters to boredom." Another picture of her showed the actress listening to records along with which she wrote, "Discover new hobbies!"

Next to sharing a picture with Madhuri where the two were seen clicking a selfie, she wrote, "Stay connected with your friends through video calls." Further came a family picture of the actress along with her husband and kids daughter Nysa and son Yug. It had a caption which read, "Spend some quality time with the fam!"

Sharing a still from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kajol wrote, "Read it increases knowledge!!" and then she asked her fans to "Catch up on some sleep."

As if it wasn't enough, next in line came a generic statement from the actress that read, "Zip it and don’t spread rumours" considering the fact that there were rumours about her and her daughter suffering from coronavirus which was shut by Ajay in a tweet which said, "Thank you for asking. Kajol & Nysa are absolutely fine. The rumour around their health is unfounded, untrue & baseless."

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in a short film titled Devi, alongside Neha Dhupia and Shruti Haasan, among others.

