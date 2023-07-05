Kajol reunites with Kriti Sanon after 8 years for latter's maiden production 'Do Patti'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAJOL Kajol reunites with Kriti Sanon for Kanika Dhillon's project.

The Dilwale co-stars Kajol and Kriti Sanon are reuniting after 8 years. The actresses are all set to star in writer-turned-producer Kanika Dhillon's much-anticipated mystery thriller 'Do Patti', made under Kriti's new production banner, Blue Butterfly Films. Taking to Instagram, Kriti treated fans to the new announcement and captioned the post, "Thrilled to announce DO PATTI! Alongside 3 very strong-headed, inspiring and immensely talented women! Monica, we couldn't have found a better platform than Netflix to tell this story!"

"Superrr duperr excited to reunite with Kajol ma'am after 8years! @kajol. Kanika - I've always loved your writing & I'm so happy to be co-producing my first with you! Ufff.. this is a special one! @kanika.d @kathhapictures. This one is gonna be a thrilling game with a lot of heart! A first for Blue Butterfly Films.@bluebutterflyfilmsofficial," she added. Alongside the post, Kriti shared a picture with Kajol and Kanika.

The film is set to take viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride like never before and transport audiences to the mesmerizing hills of North India, which serve as a stunning backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold. Besides a riveting storyline, the film is peppered with commercial, exciting music.

'Do Patti' marks the debut of celebrated writer Kanika Dhillon and Kriti Sanon as producers. Talking about the film, Kanika Dhillon shared her excitement. She said, "I am absolutely thrilled to embark on this new journey as a producer. Do Patti is a compelling story, very close to my heart as a writer. And am thrilled to start my journey as a producer with Do PAtti. And such talented actors like Kriti and Kajol and of course Netflix. The writer in me feels empowered today that apart from creating the world on paper, I can curate my vision into reality. I hope to work towards building a production house that truly empowers stories and storytellers!"

Kriti Sanon launches production banner

Kriti Sanon on Tuesday announced foray into film production with her banner Blue Butterfly Films and said she will back stories that will "touch people's heart". The actress took to Insta and shared the update. "And Its time to shift the gear. I've been in this magical industry living my dreams for 9 years. I've taken baby steps, learnt, evolved & grown into the actor I am today! I absolutely lovvvee every bit and aspect of film-making. And now, its time to do more, to be more, to learn more, to tell more stories that touch my heart and hopefully yours too. Here's to constantly evolving and finding the most beautiful version of yourself. Beyond excited to finallyyyy start BLUE BUTTERFLY FILMS with a full heart and big dreams," Kriti wrote.

ALSO READ: Box Office Clash: Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' VS Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur' & Fukrey 3 on December 1

Latest Entertainment News