Kajol, Kareena Kapoor's reunion takes fans on nostalgia trip; they recall 'Anjali-Poo' moments from 'K3G'

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Kareena and Kajol were seen sharing screen space in 2001 hit film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', in which they played the role of sisters.

Bollywood actresses Kajol and Kareena Kapoor Khan's mini reunion on Thursday (March 3) is all about nostalgia for their fans. The actors bumped into each other at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai today, and the glimpse of their brief meeting was captured by none other than Bombay's eagle-eyed paparazzi. In the viral pictures and videos, Kajol and Kareena can be seen happily greeting each other. Also, their reunion is proof of the fact that whenever women meet there will be no dearth of talks.

Shutterbugs caught Kareena and Kajol's conversation on cameras in which they can be seen talking about Bebo's second child Jeh, COVID-19 and Ajay Devgn's smoking habit. "What's happening!" Kareena said, and Kajol replied, "How's your new baby?" Kareena said that she can't believe it's already been a year since his birth.

Kareena then asked Kajol about her COVID-19 battle. To which, Kajol replied, "I'm Covid returned..." Kareena then asked about Kajol's husband Ajay, who has apparently 'dodged' the virus. Kajol joked that he was able to dodge it 'because he's a smoker'.

The two ended their conversation by giving each other a tight hug. Kajol's cheek kiss to Kareena is surely the best way to conclude their mini reunion.

Kajol and Kareena's meeting has left fans nostalgic and reminded them of their scenes from their 2001 hit film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', in which they played the role of sisters. "Anjali and Poo are back," a fan commented. "Hahahaha. Nostalgia is on. We want K3G 2," another one wrote. Kajol and Kareena also featured together in the 2010 film 'We Are Family'.

(ANI)