Kajol's unique 'aashirwad' is all you need post binge eating on Diwali

Kajol shares a funny boomerang video on her Instagram

Kajol's 'aashirwaad' from her latest Instagram post is exactly what you need post-Diwali festive binge-eating season. Diwali has just gone by and almost every one of us is guilty to have forgotten our limits while eating. Kajol took to her Instagram to share a boomerang video, where the actor is seen ‘blessing’ on of her assistants while her hairdresser does her hair. Sharing the video on her Instagram Kajol wrote, “1920’s aashirwaad - tumhare mooh me ghee shakkar 2020’s aashirwaad - Teri Diwali mithai tere dushmanon ko lagey #PhooloPhalo #KhairChodo " (in Hindi)

Have a look at the video:

Kajol celebrated Diwali with her family in Mumbai. The actor also shared a picture with Ajay Devgn from their Diwali celebration. In the picture, Kajol is draped in a simple green saree and a heavy necklace. While Ajay posed in his white kurta. The couple was also spotted at Amitabh Bachchan's grand Diwali bash.

Kajol's daughter Nysa who lives in Singapore for her studies, was also back home for Diwali. Nysa's pictures from Diwali have been making rounds on the internet. The Devgn family spent their Diwali together.

On the work front, Kajol who was last seen making a guest appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's 2018 release Zero is currently prepping for Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero.