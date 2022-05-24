Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Latest Update: Pooja Hegde resumes shoot for Salman Khan's film post Cannes debut

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/POOJA HEGDE, SALMAN KHAN Pooja Hegde, Salman Khan

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Latest Update: Actress Pooja Hedge has returned to work after making a spectacular debut at 75th Cannes Film Festival. She has resumed shooting for the Salman Khan-starrer 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' as she has come back from her trip from the French Riviera. Pooja was in the middle of the film's first schedule when she was invited to represent India at the annual festival.

Over the weekend the actress who returned to India recently was clicked at the airports. Take a look:

Earlier, Pooja Hegde had announced the commencement of the shoot with a picture of her sporting Khan's signature turquoise bracelet on social media. She She started shooting for superstar Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' in Vile Parle, Mumbai right before leaving for the Cannes Film Festival. Details about her role in the film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali are still under wraps.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Cast

'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' also stars Aayush Sharma and Raghav Juyal. Unconfirmed reports also state that Shehnaaz Gill will also be seen in an important role in the film.

Some time back, the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan had also dropped the first look from the film. Although, Salman hasn't specified the name of the film, it appears to be from his next, 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' where he co-stars along with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

Sharing the picture, he wrote in the caption, "Shooting commences for my new film". The picture shows him holding a steel rod that hides his face. Holding the rod with his turquoise bracelet clad hand, Salman looks seeped in his action spirit as he sports long hair and a pair of black sunglasses. 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' is currently eyeing a year-end release.

Coming back to Pooja, the actress has a commendable fan base across cinema of various languages, thanks to her collaborations with top stars of the industry right from NTR Jr, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Thalapathy Vijay, and Ram Charan.

Pooja Hegde, Salman Khan's upcoming films

Apart from 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', Pooja will also be seen in 'Cirkus' opposite Ranveer Singh and 'SSMB28' opposite Mahesh Babu.

Salman, on the other hand, has 'Tiger 3' with actress Katrina Kaif in the pipeline.

