Jr NTR enjoys intimate dinner with Indian cricketers; poses with Yuzvendra Chahal, Ꮪhubman Gill | Photos

Jr NTR met several cricketers including Yuzvendra Chahal, Surya Kumar Yadav, Ꮪhubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, and Ishan Kishan in Hyderabad recently. After the success of RRR at Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, the actor met these Indian cricketers in before their first ODI against New Zealand. Surya Kumar Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal took to social media and shared pictures from their intimate dinner with NTR. One of the photos also gave a glimpse of Jr NTR's autograph on a piece of paper for Yuzvendra's wife Dhanashree Verma.

Sharing a picture from the dinner meeting, Surya Kumar Yadav wrote, "It was so lovely meeting you, brother! Congratulations once again on RRR winning the Golden Globe award." The actor commented, "Likewise Surya. Thank you so much. Let’s rock tomorrow."

In the picture, Jr NTR wore a white T-shirt, denims and white sneakers. Yuzvendra was seen in a blue shirt and denims. Calling Jr NTR a gentleman and congratulating him for the big win, the cricketer wrote, "It was indeed a pleasure meeting the man of masses @tarak9999. What a gentleman. Congratulations on the golden globe win. We all are proud." Dhanashree commented, "(heart eyes and fire emojis) this pic, so proud." Jr NTR replied to the post, "Had a great time yesterday Chahal. Let’s make a winning start tomorrow."

Ishan and Jr NTR posed for a photo as they sat on a sofa. "The legend. Great to see you brother @jrntr. Had a wonderful time and here's congratulating you once again on all your success." Responding to him, the Man of the masses commented, "Had a great time Ishan. Go crack some more double tons for the country."

About RRR

Director SS Rajamouli's magnum opus period action drama has bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. 'RRR' bagged the Critics' Choice Award for Best Song for its track 'Naatu Naatu'. It also picked up the 'Critics' choice award for Best Foreign language film in a ceremony held in Los Angeles.

RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also starred in the film. This lyrical composition of 'Naatu Naatu' by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this 'RRR' mass anthem a perfect dance craze.

